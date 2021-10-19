Union Gospel Mission Building Vandalized, Duluth Police Searching for Suspect

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth Police are searching for an individual who vandalized the Union Gospel Mission and other surrounding buildings in the 200 block of E 1st Street earlier this month.

According to police, it is believed the incident occurred between 6:00 p.m. Saturday, October 2, and 10:00 a.m. Sunday, October 3.

Damage to the buildings included multiple signs that were ripped down, siding that was torn off, and graffiti spray-painted on the exterior of the buildings.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Property and Financial Crimes Unit at 218-730-5160.