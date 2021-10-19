UW-Superior Women’s Soccer Edges St. Scholastica in Bridge Battle

Allison Alessi scored two goals as the Yellowjackets won the "Golden Anchor" trophy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Two goals from Allison Alessi proved to be the difference as the UW-Superior women’s soccer team got the 2-1 win over St. Scholastica Tuesday afternoon at Saints Field.

It was the Yellowjackets’ second win in 20 all-time meetings against the Saints, who got their lone goal from Morgan Friday.

UWS will be back in action on Friday hosting North Central while St. Scholastica will host Carleton on Saturday.