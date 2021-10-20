Defense Building Momentum as UMD Football Gets Set to Host Bemidji State

Kick-off for Saturday's game at Maloksy Stadium is set for 2 p.m.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD football team is coming off a weird game of sorts. The Bulldogs knocked off Concordia-St. Paul 33-13, but the majority of the scoring happened in the late in the game.

The UMD defense would pitch a shutout through the first three quarters against the Golden Bears. The Bulldogs will look to carry over the momentum into this weekend when they take on Bemidji State, who is also undefeated within the division.

“I feel like we’ve progressed well throughout the season. I think we’ve learned from mistakes in games where we haven’t played so well. But I think as a defense, we’ve played well. We just got to keep improving. It’s a grind week by week so each week, we’ve got something better to improve on. But I think we’re happy with where we’re at and look forward to improving each week,” said linebacker Brad Dati.

“For us, we’re going to continue to make sure we’re doing a better job of finishing in the red zone. Defensively, we’re going to face one of the top quarterbacks in the league. Brandon Alt is going to present some challenges for us in the secondary so being able to get pressure on him and cover up the passing game will be important,” head coach Curt Wiese said.

Kick-off for Saturday’s game at Maloksy Stadium is set for 2 p.m.