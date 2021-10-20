Duluth Reminds Public of Snow Emergency Routes With Winter Approaching

DULUTH, Minn. — The snow isn’t here yet, but the cities of Duluth and Superior are in snow-prepping mode right now, and they’re sending out a few reminders for the community to be aware of what to do as the snow begins to fall.

A snow emergency is when the city anticipates heavy snowfall to make driving conditions unsafe so they announce an emergency to advise people to stay off the roads.

Over 2,000 signs were installed around the city this year in a $315,000 dollar project, to show people where they can’t park during an emergency which helps maintenance crews clean up faster during and after a storm.

“The main purpose for declaring a snow emergency is to get the parked cars off those designated routes, by getting the parked cars off there, that allows street maintenance personnel to plow curb to curb much quicker and allowing them to get to the residential streets faster and alleys much faster,” Jim Benning, Public Works Utilities Director for the City of Duluth, said.

Emergencies are declared usually by 4 p-m but the city asks people to check their web page or subscribe to Northland Alert which sends emails and texts to prevent those from getting ticketed or towed.

You can find all of that info on the city’s website.