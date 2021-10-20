Gov. Walz Announces More COVID Rapid Testing Sites Across Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – On Wednesday Governor Walz’s office announced more COVID-19 rapid testing sites will be added in the coming weeks across Minnesota, including Duluth and Hibbing.

Beginning Friday the current COVID testing site located at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center will offer rapid tests to the community.

Earlier this month the DECC exapnded its COVID testing capacity by doubling testing space from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet to accommodate additional testing and staff.

“Minnesotans are working hard to navigate daycare, school, and work — and they need the reassurance and ease of rapid testing to keep their lives on track,” said Governor Walz. “That’s why we are expanding our testing offerings and launching new testing sites in the metro and Greater Minnesota to meet folks where they are. By helping Minnesotans get the speedy test results they need, we are taking action to make sure Minnesotans have access to rapid testing options at our free community testing network.”

Additional COVID-19 community rapid testing sites will added in cities across Minnesota starting this week including: Stillwater, Crookston, Hutchinson, Inver Grove Heights, Wadena, Hibbing, and Albert Lea.

The new sites will be supported by the Minnesota National Guard.

“On Wednesday, Governor Walz requested Minnesota National Guard support for community-based testing sites in the metro and outstate locations,” said Army Colonel Scott Rohweder, Minnesota National Guard’s Director of Operations. “The service members will be broken into seven teams assisting civil authorities at various sites with conducting testing facility management, performing administrative tasks, and administering COVID-19 tests.”

The State will also begin offering rapid tests at existing community saliva testing locations in Moorhead and Saint Paul (Roy Wilkins) beginning on Wednesday, October 20 and in Brooklyn Park beginning Friday, October 22.

The DECC is open for testing in the Paulucci Hall Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Wisconsin, a free rapid testing site is available at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.