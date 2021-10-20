Local Appliance Stores Still Experiencing Supply Shortage

The reasoning behind the shortage? Lack of raw materials, shipping containers tripling in cost, and missing components all play a part in the long wait.

DULUTH, Minn. — Businesses in the area are continuing to see a supply chain shortage with not being able to get certain products in a timely manner, or not at all.

“This all-new territory since probably the beginning of second quarter last year, Daughtery Appliance Sales Owner, Scott Boedigheimer says.

Daughtery Appliance Sales in West Duluth has been around for over four decades but staff say, they haven’t experienced anything like this supply shortage.

“With what we are getting and not getting and how long it’s taking and stuff. We’ve never seen this before or I haven’t in the 43 years I’ve been doing it,” Boedigheimer says.

Some makes and models of items like refrigerators still take up to a year to arrive in the warehouse.

“We do get models in when they come available. I buy them. As many as I can get so we can make it another two or three months but anywhere from two months to a year on some products,” Boedigheimer says.

The reasoning behind the shortage? Lack of raw materials, shipping containers tripling in cost, and missing components all play a part in the long wait.

“We’re short now on our floor anywhere between 30 and 60 Sku’s where we normally would have them but we don’t anymore,” Boedigheimer says.

Daughtery even has loaner fridges they are giving to people until their new one arrives.

“So it makes it a little easier. They have refrigeration until their fridge comes in,” Boedigheimer says.

Owners say the best advice is to pick your product out early.

“We tell them right away, you’ve got six or eight months. Be sure you’ve got that long before you’re ready because sometimes it’s taking that long to just get one piece of the whole order,” Boedigheimer says.