Prep Football: Season Finale Wins for Esko, Hermantown; Cloquet Falls to North Branch

In the final night of the regular season, the Eskomos and Hawks were winners at home.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko football team finished their season undefeated as they blanked Duluth East 55-0 Wednesday night at Eskomos Stadium.

In other prep football action, Hermantown rolled past Rock Ridge 55-0 and North Branch got the road win over Cloquet 49-12.