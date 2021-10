Proctor Boys Soccer Tops Duluth Marshall to Win Section 7A Championship

Goalie Colin Aho finished with a clean sheet as the Rails win their first section title since 2010.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Senior captain Zach Schnabel led the way with two goals and Vincent Horngren scored the other as the Proctor boys soccer team defeated Duluth Marshall 3-0 to capture the Section 7A championship.

