St. Luke’s Birthing Center Reminds Grieving Parents They’re Not Alone

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

DULUTH, Minn. – Many parents who are grieving the loss of an infant feel like they are alone and don’t have anyone who understands what they are going through.

During the National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, St. Luke’s is reminding parents they’re ready and willing to help.

Statistics show one in four families will suffer a pregnancy or infant loss.

“In our Birthing Center, we have mementos for the family. We can take pictures of the infant, we do moldings of the hands and feet,” said Mallory Cummings, a nurse with St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth.

Cummings wants parents to know there is continued support for them as they discharge from the hospital.

“We have a social worker and we work very closely with our Mental Health Clinic here at St. Luke’s,” said Cummings.

Click here for more information regarding pregnancy and postpartum support. Star Legacy Foundation is also available for support.