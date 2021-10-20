St. Luke’s Raises Awareness During ‘Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month’

DULUTH, Minn. – The birthing center at St. Luke’s in Duluth is looking to remind grieving parents they are not alone during this Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.

Statistics show 1 in 4 families will suffer this type of loss at some point in their pregnancy journey. St. Luke’s looks to help families grieve by offering memento boxes with photographs, molds of their babies hands and feet, among other sentimental items.

They also offer support in the form of social workers and mental health specialists after discharge.

“There’s a stigma in our culture that we don’t want to talk about it because it doesn’t make us feel good. PostpartumMN.org is one of the websites we have women go to and then Star Legacy Foundation is another website we refer women to,” said Mallory Cummings, project manager for maternal child health at St. Luke’s.

Employees in the birthing center at St. Luke’s are wearing a special button to show support for the families suffering from pregnancy or infant loss.