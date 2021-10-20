Sun Country Ready For Take Off Come December

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth International Airport is getting excited as they are closer to launching their Sun Country Airline which offers direct flights to two new and warm destinations starting in December.

Sun Country is launching its first direct flights to Fort Myers, Florida and Phoenix, Arizona starting December 17th and running seasonally through April 25th of 2022. The flights operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays where tickets are now on sale to book trips.

But travelers can also fly to other Sun Country destinations by taking the Landline shuttle service from Duluth to MSP. Just look for the bus icon next to the flights listed online, to tell if you will have to take the Landline to MSP.

“We’ve been getting so much support, very exciting, Fort Myers was a little bit stronger in the pre-bookings but phoenix is quickly starting to catch up, the price points are as low as $62 dollars one way,” Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications And Marketing, Duluth Airport Authority, said.

If you want a spontaneous trip, the Duluth Airport is hosting a launching event December 17th. Just pack your bags and show up for a chance to win a free weekend trip starting that night to either Phoenix or Fort Myers.