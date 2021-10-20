The Depot Welcomes Kids to Ojibwe Storytime

DULUTH, Minn.- The St. Louis County Historical Society began its weekly Ojibwe storytime today at the Depot in Duluth.

The museum’s Ojibwe gallery is currently closed for renovations, and Depot organizers want to continue educating people about the indigenous culture.

Museum assistant Abby Johnson reads Ojibwe children’s books to kids every Wednesday to teach them about Native American history.

“Hoping to just be that American Indian presence and give the kids a little bit of a taste of the Ojibwe cultures through kids stories,” said Johnson.

The Depot will host three Ojibwe storytime sessions every Wednesday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m., giving kids an opportunity to come to the Depot for an educational story.