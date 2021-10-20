Truck Drivers Seeing Workforce Shortage
Faculty say, that the course has been thriving with a current waiting list for students.
DULUTH, Minn. — Technical Fields at Lake Superior College are going strong as several industries in the area and across the country are experiencing a workforce shortage.
Specifically, the truck driving course at the college which is a 9-10 week course that combines online and in-person learning as students get to drive the trucks at the college’s site in Gary New Duluth.
They are seeing even more older individuals join the program simply because they want to make a big career change.
“But because there’s such a workforce demand it’s kind of inspired people to get into a different line of work. So truck driving is just one where there is such a workforce demand,” Lake Superior College Vice President of Advancement, Daniel Fanning says.
The next course will be available in February.