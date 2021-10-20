Truck Drivers Seeing Workforce Shortage

Faculty say, that the course has been thriving with a current waiting list for students.

DULUTH, Minn. — Technical Fields at Lake Superior College are going strong as several industries in the area and across the country are experiencing a workforce shortage.

Specifically, the truck driving course at the college which is a 9-10 week course that combines online and in-person learning as students get to drive the trucks at the college’s site in Gary New Duluth.

Faculty say, that the course has been thriving with a current waiting list for students.

They are seeing even more older individuals join the program simply because they want to make a big career change.

“But because there’s such a workforce demand it’s kind of inspired people to get into a different line of work. So truck driving is just one where there is such a workforce demand,” Lake Superior College Vice President of Advancement, Daniel Fanning says.

The next course will be available in February.