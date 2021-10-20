Union Gospel Mission Hosts Jacket Giveaway

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Union Gospel Mission held their annual jacket giveaway earlier today.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the food shelf closed off their indoor rooms from the public but continued to serve hot meals and more, using a window to provide service.

A table was set up outside the facility, filled with clothing and food, while people lined up to the walk-up window looking for a winter coat.

The Union Gospel Mission faced food and donation shortages this past year, but that did not stop them from making the jacket giveaway happen.

“Every year, we have a cold giveaway, and last year we gave away in the thousands because what we do is we have multiple ones,” said executive director Susan Jordahl-Bubacz. “We’re putting out mittens, hats, gloves. We have boots out; we have clothing out today. so we want her neighbors to keep warm.”

The food shelf will be organizing more jacket giveaways in the next couple of months and is always looking for food and clothing donations.