Unvaccinated Minnesotans 30x More Likely To Die From COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says unvaccinated Minnesotans are 15 times more likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 and 30 times more likely to die from the disease than unvaccinated residents.

The commissioner gave those figures Wednesday as the Minnesota Department of Health began posting additional data as part of its weekly report on vaccine breakthrough cases, which normally comes out on Mondays.

Malcolm says the new data reinforce the key point that the current wave of COVID-19 infections is concentrated heavily among people who are not fully vaccinated and that all age groups are at risk, not just older Minnesotans.