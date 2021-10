Duluth East Volleyball Sweeps Duluth Marshall on Senior Night

Ashlyn Ring led the way with 15 kills as the Greyhounds will close out the regular season Friday at the Moorhead Pumpkin Classic Tournament.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth East volleyball team got the home sweep over Duluth Marshall 3-0 Thursday night.

Ashlyn Ring led the way with 15 kills as the Greyhounds will close out the regular season Friday at the Moorhead Pumpkin Classic Tournament.