Duluth’s Clure Public Maritime Terminal to Receive More International Shipping

DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday, the Port of Duluth-Superior receives about 800 vessels and average of 35 million tons of cargo annually. But port officials made an announcement Thursday that could project these rates increasing, and the impact it’s going to have on surrounding areas.

Duluths Clure Public Maritime terminal is expanding its capabilities now as larger volumes of international shipping containers will be making its way into the twin ports by vessel.

“This is first of all a proud day for us to be able to announce that we can receive these types of containers by water, but the whole region should be very proud of this port we are the farthest inland sea port in the nation,” Deb DeLuca Executive Director of Duluth Seaway Port Authority, said.

Supply chains have been challenged at coastal ports due to congestion since the pandemic, and the Port of Duluth-Superior has received multiple investments which helps them stand out as one of the more accessible ports to ship to.

“The investments that have been made here over the years in terms of our capacity, the physical ability to handle more containers, but also the investments in terms of homeland security in terms of scanning capabilities to check those containers as they come inbound has set us up for this time,” Jon Lamb President, Duluth Cargo Connect, said.

Deb DeLuca, Executive Director or Duluth Seaway Port Authority, says these investments will set them up for success for decades to come.

“With the supply chain disruptions we’ve seen at the coastal ports, this provides an alternative and it should be a long term alternative well beyond the covid bubble,” DeLuca said.

These new shipments will not only expand what the port sees for business, but it also might expand into the surrounding areas promoting more employment opportunities, and adding to the shipment industry throughout the upper Midwest.

“There’s tremendous potential for it and i think there’s spin off industries that can come from it as well. I think there’s really the potential if this turns into a successful gateway for importers and exporters you can see a new warehousing and distribution sector develop in our region,” Lamb said.

Some items that we might see in these shipments might relate to retail or food, and also raw materials for manufacturing, but the Port Authority hopes this expansion continues to support the Twin Ports, and build relationships overseas.