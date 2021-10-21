MN Air Rescue Team Holds Demonstration At The DECC

DULUTH, Minn. – The DECC became ground zero for an aerial search and rescue demonstration for Minnesota firefighters.

The mock rescue was performed by the Minnesota Air Rescue Team, which is a joint venture between the Minnesota State Patrol and the St. Paul Fire Department.

The team is available to assist hundreds of fire departments across the state for high-risk rescues that might be too dangerous for firefighters.

“Rather than you injuring your responders, this is what we can do to help you get someone out of a very remote area. We do rescues off of elevated platforms, we’ve done some off the North Shore near Split Rock — lots of injured hikers,” said Jeremy Barta, with the Air Rescue Team.

The low-flying demonstration was part of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association conference at the DECC, which attracts hundreds of chiefs from all over the state.