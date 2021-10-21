One Injured in Superior House Fire Thursday Morning

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Fire crews responded to a house fire in Superior Thursday morning where at least one person was injured, according to the Superior Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 10:34 a.m. on the 1300 block of Baxter Avenue.

Fire crews arriving at the scene reported heavy fire coming from the second-story rear of the house.

One person was taken from the scene in an ambulance.

Authorities say the home suffered heavy fire damage which is estimated at $85,000.

There is no word yet on the extent of the victim’s injuries or the cause of the fire.