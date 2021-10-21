Ruby’s Pantry Continuing to Provide For Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. — As the demand for food continues around the Twin Ports, different groups are making their resources available to help where they can.

The third Thursday of every month for 12 years, the First United Methodist Church has held Ruby’s pop-up food pantry, where they are able to distribute different donated food to over 100 recipients for $20 a bundle.

During the pandemic the need for food skyrocketed but since has leveled out. But with the holidays approaching this site is prepared to give what people need, and being able to help out is what matters most.

“There’s always a need and what’s really nice, I think about Ruby’s is that there’s no income requirements, no guidelines, no residency requirements, and we say, Ruby’s Pantry is for anyone wanting to stretch their food dollar,” Pam Franklin and Sue Anderson, Coordinators at Ruby’s Pantry Coppertop, said.

The next pantry at the first united Methodist Church will be held November 18th, and the donation requirement will raise to $22, but if you go on Ruby’s Pantry online, you can find other locations near you.