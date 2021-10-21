St. Louis County Public Health Updates Online COVID Dashboard To Include New Regional Data, Pediatric Information

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – St. Louis County Public Health has updated its online COVID-19 dashboard to include new and updated regional data as well as pediatric COVID information.

Health officials say the dashboard now includes clearer data about transmission rates and trends in the county.

New graphs have also been added showing the total number of new cases added each week by age group and region, and the case rate and vaccination rate for each region.

The information is shown for the Duluth area, central/southwest, and northern St. Louis County.

These updates are in addition to the latest update that provides a breakdown of pediatric cases.

“With this latest surge in cases coinciding with the return to in-school learning, we are trying to provide as much information as possible for parents, school leaders and all people to make informed decisions about precautions to take based on the transmission rate in their communities,” said Amy Westbrook, St. Louis County Public Health division director.

The new dashboard information is updated weekly on Thursdays.

Other, cumulative data on the dashboard continues to be updated daily, Monday through Friday.

You can access the dashboard by clicking here.