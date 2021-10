St. Scholastica Women’s Hockey Tops UW-Superior in Exhibition Game

The Saints and Yellowjackets will be back at it again Tuesday night in their respective regular season openers.

DULUTH, Minn. – Taylor Thompson scored twice as the St. Scholastica women’s hockey team defeated UW-Superior 4-1 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

