Two Garages Suffer ‘Extensive Damage’ in Thursday Morning Fire in Eveleth

EVELETH, Minn. – Two garages in Eveleth were ‘extensively damaged’ after a fire broke out early Thursday morning in one garage and spread to the second nearby garage.

According to the Northland FireWire, six Iron Range fire departments responded to reports of a garage fire around 7:55 a.m.

The fire was reported in the 600 block of Garfield Street.

One person was evaluated at the scene but was not transported.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.