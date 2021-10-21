UMD Women’s Hockey Preparing for the Unknown with First-Ever Match-Up Against St. Thomas

This weekend, the Bulldogs will travel to St. Thomas to take on the Tommies in their first year as a Division I program.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team is coming off a tough sweep at home at the hands of top-ranked Wisconsin.

While Friday’s game was not good, Sunday’s loss was in overtime so head coach Maura Crowell sees that as her team improving against high-level competition.

“We have to clean up our second periods. And then the third period, it was back and forth. It was awesome hockey. Going toe to toe with Wisconsin is what we expect. They got the extra point in OT, but it’s October and we’re getting better every day and that’s what’s encouraging,” said Crowell.

“There’s a lot of unknowns so you just got to go out there and play your game and read the game as it goes. We’ll do our film and stuff, but at the end of the day, you never know what you’re going to get, especially in the WCHA. It can happen with any other team, whether they’re new or not in the league. Just being prepared for anything, like Coach said, they have no pressure on them,” senior forward Gabbie Hughes said.

Puck drop down in Saint Paul is set for just after 2 p.m.