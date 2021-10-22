14 Year Old Builds His Own Haunted Walk-Through

PIEDMONT, Minn. — A young man from Piedmont is using his imagination and love for Halloween to create his very own haunted walk-through in his yard.

Ryan has loved Halloween ever since he was little and has worked with his dad building and collecting different scary characters over the years to help create his Halloween yard walk-through.

Taking place in the front yard, back yard and through certain built-up areas, Ryan was excited to debut his walk through tonight, and share his passion with friends and visitors.

“There’s a lot of people that really enjoy it, sometimes its people we don’t know and sometimes its people we know so it’s fun to see them, we do have people coming to help be actors for it, yeah it’s a decently scary haunt, I try my best,” Ryan Bourdeau, Event Creator, said.

The walk-through took place from 7 to 9 Friday night, and Ryan collected canned food as well to donate to a food shelf. He hopes to continue his work, and make it even bigger next year.