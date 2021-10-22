Duluth Children’s Museum Costume Drive Aims to Help All Families Have a Fun Halloween

The costumes are free to anyone in need and will be available for pick up Friday through Sunday during regular business hours.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Children’s Museum is hosting a costume drive so all families can look forward to a fun Halloween.

The museum is accepting all gently used or new children’s costumes from size birth and up.

Organizers said, it’s just another way for the museum to give back to the community after recognizing a need, allowing families to better enjoy the season.

“Halloween is one of those traditions we have in our culture that is part of that and we really want kids and families to have fun and this is just another way to do that,” said Holly Johnson, Education Director at the Children’s Museum.

If you have any costumes you would like to donate, you can stop by during the Children’s Museum’s business hours Wednesday through Sunday nine to four