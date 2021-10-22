Duluth Firefighters Rescue Cat From Burning Building
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth firefighters rescued a cat from a burning building Thursday night.
Firefighters could be seen giving the cat some oxygen after taking in too much smoke.
The fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. on the 1600-block of Commonwealth Avenue in the Gary-New Duluth neighborhood.
When crews arrived, flames were seen from the second floor of the four-plex.
Everybody got out without injuries.
Two units are uninhabitable.
As for the cat, it was found during a search of the building by firefighters and taken to an ER vet for treatment.
A cause of the fire is under investigation.