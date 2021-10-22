MEA Weekend Drawing In Crowds

DULUTH, Minn. — MEA weekend comes at the perfect time of year, where students and teachers K-12, get a few extra days off to enjoy the fall.

People and families from all over the state travel this weekend, and the preferred destination for many seems to be the North Shore. Crowds gathered on the Lakewalk Friday in Canal Park to take in the sights and the fall foliage Duluth has to offer, but having the extra time off to spend together is what makes this such a bonus for families.

“I think it gives a nice time with your family when it’s still a little warm out, and it snot freezing to get outdoors, to get that last chance of outdoorsness before it gets super cold,” Rachelle Holsten and Family, from The Cities, said.

Some businesses in Canal Park are also loving the wave of tourists this weekend. The Lakewalk Galley by the lighthouse, serving different street food and beverages, has stayed open longer than they planned, anticipating a busy MEA weekend.

“The past two weeks have been pretty quiet except for weekends, people come up on the weekends, totally get that, but with MEA, kids and families want to come out, so more power to them, they bundle up and support us, been great,” Katelin Van Beaumont, General Manager, Lakewalk Galley, said.

The Lakewalk Galley will stay open, weather permitting, through the weekend from 10 to 8, and Mondays and Thursdays from 12 to 6.