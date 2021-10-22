‘Northland Alert’ Notifies Residents of Snow Emergencies and More

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth is encouraging residents and visitors to sign up for “Northland Alert” notifications for when a snow emergency is declared in the city.

Northland Alert is a partnership between the City of Duluth and St. Louis County. Other cities, including Hermantown, Hibbing, and Virginia, also partner on the program. By signing up, residents in each City can get notified of different alerts determined by each city and weather alerts that affect the County.

Duluth residents have the chance to opt-in to receive notifications for when a snow emergency is declared by choosing to get a text message, phone call, an email, or all three.

When a snow emergency is declared, the City will issue a press release, post the declaration on its social media channels, and issue a Northland Alert.

Residents who sign up for Northland Alerts have the opportunity to select notifications, including natural gas and water outages, snow emergency alerts, and public safety notifications.

“Northland Alert is an important tool that the City has partnered with St. Louis County on for the last few years,” Public Works and Utilities Director Jim Benning said. “With the high probability of a snow emergency being declared for the first time this year, this is an easy way for residents and visitors to be notified as soon as we announce a snow emergency by receiving a text, email, or phone call.”

Last month, the City of Duluth added snow emergency notifications to the list of alerts that residents and visitors can receive. Residents who already have a Northland Alert will need to go back into their account and add snow emergency notifications to the alerts they receive.

To sign up for “Northland Alert,” click here.