Northwestern Football Cruises Past Mauston to Open WIAA Playoffs

Austin Schlies scored four times while passing 1,000 yards on the season to lead the Tigers to a Level 1 playoff win.

MAPLE, Wis. – Austin Schlies scored four times while passing 1,000 yards on the season as the Northwestern football team got the 47-14 win over Mauston at home on Friday night to open the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.

The Tigers will host West Salem next Friday night in Level 2.