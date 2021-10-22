Portion of Water Line on 56th and Grand to be Replaced Monday

DULUTH, Minn. – The City of Duluth will be replacing a portion of a lead water line located at 56th and Grand Avenue on Monday.

A copper line will replace a lead line that has been leaking.

Crews will begin work at 8:00 a.m. and are expected to be done by 5:00 p.m.

During this time Grand Avenue will be closed between 56th Avenue West and 57th Avenue West.

Sidewalks will remain open while crews are working to replace the pipe.

Work is expected to take one day to complete.

A detour will be set in place during construction.