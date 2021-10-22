Superior Flower Shop Joins ‘Petal It Forward’

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A flower shop in Superior is joining a nationwide event to help spread kindness to people in the community.

Artistic Florals by Leslie is in on the “Petal it Forward” giveaway by handing out dozens of bouquets of flowers to places like hospitals, nursing homes and people on the street.

“We want to just bring some joy in your life today and people are so ecstatic they got this flower bouquet, instead of all the sad news and losses that we had in the last 18 months. To me this is just so much fun for everybody,” said Leslie Hietala, owner of Artistic Florals by Leslie.