UMD Men’s Hockey Knocks Off Minnesota in High-Scoring Affair

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – The UMD men’s hockey team would get goals from five different players, including first-timers Owen Gallatin and Wyatt Kaiser, as they knocked off Minnesota 5-3 Friday night at the 3M Arena at Mariucci.

The Bulldogs will look to sweep the series Saturday night when they host the Gophers at Amsoil Arena. Puck drop is set for just after 7 p.m.