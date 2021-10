UMD Soccer Settles from Tie Against Wayne State

The Bulldogs will look for better results Sunday afternoon as they host Augustana.

DULUTH, Minn. — Stange scored the only goal for the UMD soccer team, but their match against Wayne State College would end in a 1-1 tie Friday night at Malosky Stadium.

