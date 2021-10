UWS Soccer Teams Sweep North Central at Home

The Yellowjackets soccer teams each pitched shutouts at home against the Rams.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Allison Alessi scored twice for the UW-Superior women’s soccer team as they defeated North Central 5-0 Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex as the Yellowjackets push their win streak to 11 straight.

As for the men, they also got a shutout win over the Rams 7-0, behind two goals from Nicolai Stokker.