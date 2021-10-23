Northland Soccer Teams Learn Seedings, Opponents for State Tournament

The Proctor, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton and Duluth East boys, and Proctor and Cloquet-Carlton girls learned their first round state matchups, with action getting started on Oct. 26.

DULUTH, Minn. – State brackets have been released for prep soccer and five Northland teams will be vying for state titles with the action starting on Tuesday.

In Class A, the Proctor boys are unseeded and will face No. 1 seed Southwest Christian on Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5:30 p.m. in Edina. On the girls side, Proctor is also unseeded and will face No. 2 seed Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 7:30 p.m. in Irondale.

In Class AA, the Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys are unseeded and will face No. 2 seed Mahtomedi on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 5:30 p.m. in Irondale. On the girls side, Cloquet-Carlton earned the No. 5 seed and will play No. 4 seed St. Francis on Wednesday, Oct. 27 in Irondale.

In Class AAA, the Duluth East boys earned the No. 2 seed and will face unseeded Moorhead on Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5:30 p.m. in Irondale.

The state championships are set for Nov. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium. To view the boys bracket and the girls bracket, head to the MSHSL website.