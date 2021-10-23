St. Scholastica Men’s Soccer Falls at Home, Women Battle to 1-1 Draw With Carleton

Finigan Huffington, Nolan Friday and Jordan Finneran all scored for the men while Brea Archer scored the lone goal for the women.

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Scholastica men’s soccer team led 2-0 at the half, but three late PKs proved to be the difference as Carleton got the 4-3 win.

Carleton scored all four goals in the second half, including three unanswered all on PKs. Finigan Huffington, Nolan Friday and Jordan Finneran all scored for the Saints.

St. Scholastica will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Saint John’s at 3:30 p.m.

In women’s action, the Saints struck first but couldn’t hang on, as they settled for a 1-1 draw with Carleton. Brea Archer scored the lone goal for the Saints while Taelynn Gittins made eight saves.

St. Scholastica will host Saint Benedict on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.