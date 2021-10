Superior Boys Soccer’s Season Comes to an End in Regional Final

The Spartans end their season with a 15-7-1 overall record.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. – After the Superior boys soccer team won their first ever WIAA playoff game at home on Tuesday, they were unable to keep the good times rolling on Saturday, as Eau Claire Memorial got the 2-0 win.

Eau Claire Memorial used two first half goals to claim the regional title.

