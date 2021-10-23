UMD Football Can’t Hang on Late in Loss to Bemidji State

Cazz Martin rushed for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Armani Carmickle had 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

DULUTH, Minn. – The No. 16 UMD football team led for most of the game, but gave up 21 unanswered points as Bemidji State pulled off the upset with the 42-25 win.

Logan Graetz, Garrett Olson and John Larson all split time at quarterback on Saturday. Cazz Martin had a huge game for the Bulldogs, rushing for 131 yards and two touchdowns, while Armani Carmickle caught 132 yards and two touchdowns.

This is UMD’s first NSIC North Division loss of the season while Bemidji State improves to 4-0 in NSIC North Division play. It’s also the Beavers’ first win in Duluth since 1941.

UMD falls to 6-2 and will play at Minot State next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.