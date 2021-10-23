UMD Men’s Hockey Edges Minnesota to Sweep Home-and-Home Series

Tanner Laderoute and Blake Biondi both scored as the Bulldogs completed the sweep in front of 7,596 fans, which is second all-time for UMD men's hockey at Amsoil Arena.

DULUTH, Minn. – After getting the 5-3 win in Minneapolis on Friday night, the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team returned home on Saturday and scored early and never looked back, getting the 2-1 win over No. 4 Minnesota to sweep the home-and-home series.

Tanner Laderoute and Blake Biondi both scored for the Bulldogs while Ryan Fanti finished with 28 saves.

Attendance at AMSOIL Arena on Saturday night was 7,596, which is second all-time for UMD men’s hockey at AMSOIL.

The Bulldogs improve to 5-1 on the season and will play at Western Michigan next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is set for 6:07 p.m.