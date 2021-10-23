UMD Women’s Hockey Shuts Out St. Thomas in First-Ever Meeting

Gabbie Hughes, Elizabeth Giguere and Clara Van Wieren all scored while Emma Soderberg made 21 saves in her second shutout of the season and eighth of her career.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The UMD women’s hockey team took on St. Thomas this afternoon for the first time ever as St. Thomas newly became a Division I program. This one was all UMD as they got the 3-0 win.

Gabbie Hughes, Elizabeth Giguere and Clara Van Wieren all scored while Emma Soderberg made 21 saves in her second shutout of the season and eighth of her career.

UMD and St. Thomas will wrap up the series on Sunday with puck drop set for 2:01 p.m.