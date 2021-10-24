Duluth Preservation Alliance Annual Awards Recognize Cities History

DULUTH, Minn. — The West Theater held the 40th Duluth Preservation Alliance Awards this week which help recognize some historical properties in the area and how they have been preserved.

Some of these properties have been standing since the 1800’s, and have gone through heavy preservation work.

Award recipients include places like the George A. Tomlinson house on Hawthorne Road, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the West Theater.

Bob Boone, the Owner of the theater in West Duluth says the history, and the work that has been done to keep it alive is important to recognize.

“You know I think our community is doing a better job of keeping aware of old properties that are worth saving, so I think it’s important that there are groups like this that help keep a focus on historical buildings with the idea of encouraging more people to do a good job of saving them,” Boone said.

15 different properties around the city were recognized in the awards ceremony with plaques and letters of recognition.