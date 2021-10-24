Fire Damages House For Homeless In Virginia, 7 Displaced

VIRGINIA, Minn. – Seven residents of a house for people who are homeless were displaced by fire Saturday in Virginia.

The flames broke out around 4 p.m. at Bill’s House on the 200-block of 3rd Street North, according to the Northland FireWire.

When firefighters arrived, they found a mattress on fire.  One bedroom was damaged.

The shelter was evacuated.

Nobody was injured,

Multiple fire departments responded, including Virginia, Mountain Iron, Eveleth, and Hibbing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Virginia Fire Marshal’s Office.

