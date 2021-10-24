Teen Continues To Beat The Odds Against Cancer

SUPERIOR, Wis. — In Superior, a walk was held for one young man celebrating a happy ending to a very tough story.

14 year old Anders has had life-threatening health struggles since he was a baby. At nine months old he was diagnosed with retinal cancer and soon after the family found out he had a genetic mutation, which puts him at higher risk for other types of cancer through his life.

In February of 2020 Anders found out he had bone cancer in his knee. After his knee replacement surgery, he made a full recovery.

“Anders is walking, when we first planned this last year we thought he was going to be in a wheelchair and now he’s walking today so it’s exciting. No pain or anything just normal kid,” Gini Breidenbach, Anders mother said.

Anders has received so much love from friends, family and even strangers through his battle, and being able to see all of the faces behind this movement of support today gives him the strength to keep pushing on.

“It’s just a really cool thing to see that everybody can kind of like the community can kind of show their support for one person it’s amazing,” Anders Breidenbach, Cancer Survivor, said.

Anders will go for checkups every year to make sure his knee replacement allows his leg to grow as he does. But finally, he has found the light at the end of the tunnel.