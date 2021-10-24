UMD Women’s Hockey Dominates Offensively in Sweep of St. Thomas

Clara Van Wieren and Kylie Hanley each scored twice while Naomi Rogge, Gabby Krause and Gabbie Hughes each scored once as the Bulldogs improved to 4-4 on the season.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The No. 7 Minnesota Duluth women’s hockey team scored four goals in the first and never looked back, getting the 7-0 win over St. Thomas to sweep the weekend series.

Clara Van Wieren and Kylie Hanley each scored twice while Naomi Rogge, Gabby Krause and Gabbie Hughes each scored once. Van Wieren finished with three goals on the weekend while Krause recorded her first collegiate goal. Emma Soderberg and Jojo Chobak split time in net, as Soderberg made five saves and Chobak made two to combine for the shutout.

UMD improves to 4-4 on the season and will have a few weeks off before heading to Bemidji State Nov. 19-20.