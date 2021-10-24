UMD Women’s Soccer Drops Home Game to Augustana

Jennifer Norris made nine saves in her second career start.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Minnesota Duluth women’s soccer team battled for almost the entire game, but two late goals proved to be the difference as Augustana got the 2-0 win.

The two goals came just over three minutes apart in the final 10 minutes of the game. Jennifer Norris got her first home start of the season and made nine saves in just her second career start.

UMD falls to 2-11-2 on the season and will host MSU Moorhead in their final home game of the season on Friday, Oct. 29. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.