Best High School Singers in State Perform At UMD Honor Choir Concert

DULUTH, Minn.- What do you get when you take some of the best high school singers from across Minnesota and put them together? Sweet music. That’s what was on display at UMD’S High School Honor Choir Concert.

40 high school students who made auditions started rehearsing songs Monday morning for the concert — just later in the day.

This was one of the first concerts many of these students have done in person in more than a year, and the University’s Director of Choral Activities said he’d be lucky to call them Bulldogs one day.

“In any of these schools there might be 2 or 3 or 4, a handful of singers who are very, very super dedicated and passionate,” said Dr. Richard Robbins.

“So when you get them all together, from different schools from different parts of the state, you can feel that energy, and they really love putting it together,” he said.

UMD’S choir has two more shows: an opera and a vocal jazz concert, in November.