CSS Alum Dave Williams Ready to Lead Saints Men’s Hockey Team

Williams was named interim head coach after spending last season as an assistant.

DULUTH, Minn. – It’s been a whirlwind offseason for the St. Scholastica men’s hockey team. The Saints saw the controversial exit of their former head coach Kevin Moore. But as the dust cleared from that situation, a familiar face stepped in to lead the way.

Dave Williams was named interim head coach after spending last season as an assistant. Williams is a CSS alum who played defenseman from 2011 to 2015, and even served as a captain during his senior year. That familiarity with the program and the players has helped him jump right in to this new leadership role.

“He’s been good, he’s been putting his own systems in and we’ve all accepted it so it’s been good. We all know what he’s about and it’s been pretty easy,” said defenseman Sam Fuss.

“Even before I came on as an assistant I knew a lot of the guys from living in town and stuff so I think it’s been a pretty good transition. It’s an absolute privilege to have been able to play here and now to have the opportunity to coach, I definitely don’t take it for granted. It’s awesome, it’s pretty surreal but we’re definitely looking to jump into it here in the MIAC,” Williams said.

The Saints bring back a good amount of players that played big roles in last year’s shortened season. And with a new freshman class coming in the first plan of action is creating chemistry and confidence early on.

“We’ve been working with lines and stuff for a while now and getting started with power play and penalty kill early so I think just getting started on that system stuff early it will lead right into the games,” forward Bryce Johnson said.

“I want players to play to their full potential every night and to that, I kind of need to let them play freely and obviously we have some systems that we keep everybody in line with but at the same time, we want them to feel confident out there and really show their skillset,” said Williams.

The Saints will open their season this Friday hosting Concordia Wisconsin.