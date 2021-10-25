Duluth East Boys Soccer Reminded of 2018 Greyhounds’ Loss in State Title Game

Duluth East will face unseeded Moorhead Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in Irondale.

DULUTH, Minn. – Of the five Northland soccer teams that are heading down to the state tournament, the Duluth East boys got by far the best draw of the bunch as they’ll go into the Class AAA bracket as the #2 seed. They’ll also take with them the memories of their last trip to the state tournament that ended in heart-breaking fashion.

The 2018 Greyhounds made it all the way to the championship game, but lost in overtime to Stillwater. Some of the players on this year’s squad were on that team and some were in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium. And that result is more than enough motivation to bring home the program’s first-ever state title.

“I’m setting next to Jake at the banquet last night from Stillwater and just talking about that and how they won. It still gets me choked up because really, it was our game. We were the team that year. These guys are all of that plus,” said head coach Corey Bachand.

“We’ve heard a couple guys say that we’ve been compared to that 2018 team before. I was sort of thinking about it and it’s like well we could be the team that further teams get compared to. We could be the new bar for East High School soccer,” defender Beckett Sherman said.

Duluth East will face unseeded Moorhead Wednesday night at 5:30 p.m. in Irondale.