Harbor House Crisis Shelter Receives Large Donation

Harbor House Crisis Shelter still needs more donations such as diapers, laundry detergent, pillows, winter clothing and more.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. — The Harbor House Crisis Shelter received a big donation last week courtesy of several businesses in Superior.

Serenity Spa and Salon, Beauty by Jolene and Twin Ports Laser and Cosmetic Services LLC all share a building on Tower Avenue.

Together the three businesses donated diapers, hygiene items, and luxury hair care products.

In total, the donation was worth more than $2,000.

One of the business owners says that they’re happy to give back to the community, adding that people deserve nice products like these to help them feel good, no matter their living situation.

“Just the little things outside the norm because everyone deserves to feel beautiful. Even though it’s not a necessity but it’s still important to feel beautiful. Everyone deserves to feel gorgeous,” Serenity Spa and Salon Co-Owners, Raya Horst & Jessica Matson say.

If you’d like to donate, the Harbor House Crisis Shelter still needs more donations such as diapers, laundry detergent, pillows, winter clothing and more.

You can drop them off over at the Faith United Methodist Church in Superior.